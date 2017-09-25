Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What This Jogger Does On Her Daily Run Is...Uh, Kind Of Crappy To Say The Least

SEPTEMBER 25, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
OMG
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

In Colorado Springs, Colorado, something smells funny.

In today's case of "Who DOES that?" I present Exhibit A: pooping on someone's lawn. You might be tempted to say, "No one in their right mind does that." I would agree with you, but for one community it's become a real (and recurring) problem. Someone's shit is on the loose, and it's even become a police matter.

Cathy Budde took this photo of a female jogger who her kids told her was pooping on their lawn.

Cathy Budde took this photo of a female jogger who her kids told her was pooping on their lawn.

Screenshot Youtube / 2017 FlashTrendinG

When Budde confronted the woman, now called "The Mad Pooper," she said, "Yeah, sorry." Then she ran off.

When Budde confronted the woman, now called "The Mad Pooper," she said, "Yeah, sorry." Then she ran off.

Screenshot Youtube / 2017 FlashTrendinG

Still, the pooping hasn't stopped. They have to deal with the poop and napkins at least once per week.

Still, the pooping hasn't stopped. They have to deal with the poop and napkins at least once per week.

Screenshot Youtube / 2017 FlashTrendinG

It seems especially insane given there are public restrooms less than a block away in every direction.

It seems especially insane given there are public restrooms less than a block away in every direction.

Screenshot Youtube / 2017 FlashTrendinG

The Colorado Springs Police are on the case, and they say nearby homes and businesses have also been affected.

The Colorado Springs Police are on the case, and they say nearby homes and businesses have also been affected.

Screenshot Youtube / 2017 FlashTrendinG

(via ScaryMommy)

Police are now releasing the images of her in hopes she or someone who knows her will come forward and stop the madness.

video-player-present

This is so, so gross. I can't imagine what would possess someone to keep doing this. Here's hoping the police get the community out of this crappy situation soon.

Trending Now

He's Swimming In Money, But He's Living The Good Life In Order To Help Others

Trending Now

When Dad Calls His Dog A Prick, The Pup Has A Hilariously Appropriate Reaction

Load another article