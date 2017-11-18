Ad Blocker Detected

The New John Lewis Christmas Ad Is Out And It's Seriously Adorable

NOVEMBER 18, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Every year during the winter holidays, British retail giant John Lewis treats us with a new advertisement to get into the Christmas spirit.

These creative, charming, emotionally appealing and memorable commercials have become a tradition ever since the first was released 10 years ago in 2007. Their latest, called "Moz the Monster," follows the story of a little boy who is afraid of the dark and an imaginary monster who helps him conquer his fears with friendship and a very special Christmas present.

Check out the hotly anticipated ad below. I think it's one of their cutest yet!

Always killin' it, John Lewis! I'm kind of sad I have to wait another year for a new one.

