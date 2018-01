Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

When you're hungry, you're hungry, and it can't be denied.

One overeager dog named Mika was minding her own business when she got a whiff of what was on the counter. Mom was preparing her dog food for dinner, but she couldn't see what was happening, so she took matters into her own hands.

Like a hilarious little spring, Mika's jumping is one of the funniest things you'll see all day.

She even sneaks a lick of the lips in there while she's flying through the air. LOL!

She just can't wait! How does your dog react when it's dinner time? Let us know in the comments!