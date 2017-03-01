Ad Blocker Detected

Watching A Giant Kangaroo Nibble On Corn On The Cob Will Bring You So Much Joy

MARCH 1, 2017  
There are two types of people in this world: those who eat to live and those who live to eat. When it comes to this adorable kangaroo, he’s definitely in the second camp.

This lovable marsupial lives at the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia, where it’s not unusual for the zookeepers and staff to share the occasional snack with their jumpy pals. But of all the treats, there’s nothing he enjoys more than an ear of corn.

While most of us might become a bit camera shy if we're being filmed eating, this kangaroo doesn't mind at all. He chows down without a care in the world!

There’s just something about watching this big guy eat corn on the cob that brings a smile to my face.

What a cutie! If you could go for some grub right about now, share this video with your friends and family.

