In Australia, where it seems like everything is trying to kill you, at least there are adorable kangaroos.
Kangaroos aren't exactly the safest animals to be around either, but at least they're pretty cute. For orphaned joeys that can't survive on their own, The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Australia, is a life-saver. The sanctuary raises and rehabilitates baby kangaroos and, whenever possible, releases them back into the wild.
Working there means hanging out with kangaroos at their cutest stage and feeding time seems especially delightful.