Woman Stealing Packages Gets What's Coming To Her Immediately After

Online shopping does more than just make our lives more convenient -- it gives thieves an opportunity to snatch packages from our doors.
Unfortunately, many get away with it, going on to steal from multiple other neighborhoods. And while some are caught on camera and eventually arrested, it isn't very often that they're faced with instant consequences. For one woman targeting a home outside Seattle, Washington, karma was quick to put her in her place.
After grabbing three packages off of the homeowner's porch, she rushed back through the grass, heading to her getaway car.
But karma reared its ugly head when she slipped and fell down hard, appearing to have injured her ankle.