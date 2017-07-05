This Incredible Experience Could Have Gone From Beautiful To Terrifying Real Quick

Whales are the gentle giants of the ocean, with many species only feeding on microscopic organisms.
Far from a danger to humans, their size can still be intimidating. We probably look like tiny ants to them! Eddy Willis is a frequent ocean kayaker and he often attaches a camera so he can record some of the amazing things he sees while out on the water.
He's never scared of these wildlife run-ins, telling his local news channel, "To me, I love whales, I love sharks…It’s an adrenaline rush more than anything." Recently, he got a bigger adrenaline rush than he could have dreamed of when two humpback whales breached right next to his kayak.