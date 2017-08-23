Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

'Nobody Dies On My Birthday!' Watch The Incredible Moment A Kayaker Was Saved

AUGUST 23, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

I'm the kind of person who finds a lot of joy in really safe hobbies.

From knitting to watching television, I'm pretty content at home. There are others out there, however, who crave danger and excitement. Adrenaline junkies have forever been finding ways to up the ante on what humans can do.

Daniel Hartung considered himself to be a pretty good kayaker on calm water, so he decided to take on some whitewater rapids. Eventually, he hit a rock and the kayak flooded. He became stuck on a tree, unable to move. If no one intervened, he knew he would die. That's when Obadiah Jenkins arrived and pulled him out of the water.

Jenkins turned 33 that day and said there was no better present than seeing Hartung alive. Watch the daring rescue below.

(via ABC News)

Next time I get some crazy ideas about becoming more adventurous, I think I'll stay on the couch. Thank goodness a hero was there to save the day!

Trending Now

Peter Dinklage From 'Game Of Thrones' Urges Fans To Think Twice Before Doing This

Trending Now

This Doggy Dad Built His Pride And Joy His Very Own Bedroom

Load another article