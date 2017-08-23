'Nobody Dies On My Birthday!' Watch The Incredible Moment A Kayaker Was Saved

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

I'm the kind of person who finds a lot of joy in really safe hobbies.

From knitting to watching television, I'm pretty content at home. There are others out there, however, who crave danger and excitement. Adrenaline junkies have forever been finding ways to up the ante on what humans can do.

Daniel Hartung considered himself to be a pretty good kayaker on calm water, so he decided to take on some whitewater rapids. Eventually, he hit a rock and the kayak flooded. He became stuck on a tree, unable to move. If no one intervened, he knew he would die. That's when Obadiah Jenkins arrived and pulled him out of the water.



Jenkins turned 33 that day and said there was no better present than seeing Hartung alive. Watch the daring rescue below.

(via ABC News)

Next time I get some crazy ideas about becoming more adventurous, I think I'll stay on the couch. Thank goodness a hero was there to save the day!