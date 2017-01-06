She Met A Man Online And Days Later Was Dead. Her Real-Life Story Is Gut-Wrenching

Kayleigh Haywood had her whole life ahead of her when it was brutally cut short by a man she had just met.

After the 15-year-old received a message on Facebook from 28-year-old Luke Harlow, they began talking regularly, exchanging around 2,600 texts in 2015. He eventually convinced her to meet him and spend the night at his house, where he and his 29-year-old neighbor, Stephen Beadman, held her against her will for two days. When she tried to escape, Beadman caught her and then raped and murdered her.

In 2016, Beadman was given a life sentence, while Harlow received 12 years in prison -- but this will never bring her back. To advise other teenagers against meeting people they don't know online, Leicester police (with the Haywood family's support) recreated the last two weeks of Kayleigh's life in a heartbreaking video.

You might find the contents of this video disturbing.

