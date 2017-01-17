Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

It's always a good idea to have a spare key on hand, whether it's for your house, your car, or your mailbox.

Sometimes we just manage to lose things, and by keeping a spare around, you'll save yourself a whole lot of time and effort if those keys ever do go missing. We're all busy, so it can be hard to find the time to get out and get spare keys, though. You have to lug yourself across town and to the hardware store...I mean, who has the time for that these days?

Well, if you want to make a quick, one-time-use key for a last-resort situation, you can actually do that with a tin can, a lighter, and some sharp scissors.

This genius life hack doesn't seem like it should work, but it's actually super effective.

video-player-present

Make sure to make these emergency spares now, before you lose your key ring.