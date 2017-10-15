Think Keyboards Only Serve One Purpose? These 10 Cool Crafts Will Prove You Wrong.

Doesn't it suck when your old, trusty keyboard decides to stop working?

When it can't be fixed, you 'd probably assume there isn't much else to do besides throwing it away or recycling it -- but if those keys hold sentimental value for you, why not find other cool uses for them? From creating a unique clock to making fun jewelry, here are 10 ways to upcycle your broken keyboards.

1. Arrange individual keys into the shape of a person and you have yourself a cute little key chain!







2. This keyboard frame would make a great gift for all the computer lovers in your life.







3. And how about a pencil cup to match?

video-player-present

4. Have a corkboard and need pins? Try these keyboard thumbtacks!







5. Keys make for great refrigerator magnets as well.

video-player-present

6. Ladies, aren't these key rings adorable?







7. Not only does this necklace make a great statement piece, but it's bound to be an awesome conversation starter, too.

video-player-present

8. Create a secret hiding place to store your cash!

video-player-present

9. What's more fitting than a USB flash drive case made out of keyboard keys?







10. Check out a few more cool crafts you can make in the video below, including a clock!

I know exactly what I'll be doing if I ever find myself with a broken keyboard. Which of these projects would you be interested in trying out?