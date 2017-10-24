Ad Blocker Detected

You're Really Going To Flip When You See Who KFC Is Following On Twitter

OCTOBER 24, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
ENTERTAINMENT
Sarah Jewel
KFC is a fast food staple. The chain has been part of countless childhood meals.

I know I loved to see my dad wander home with that big bucket of chicken under his arm just as much as I loved my mom's cooking. It was a treat every once in awhile to dive into those mashed potatoes and cole slaw that tasted exactly the same no matter where in the country it came from.

When it comes to social media, like most brands KFC has a Twitter account. What one person realized about it will blow your mind.

On Twitter, your account can "follow" people of interest. KFC's official account only follows 11 people.

Flickr / Mike Mozart

The 11 people are: Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Victoria Beckham, Herb Scribner, Herb J. Wesson, Jr., Herb Waters, Herb Dean, Herb Sendek, and Herb Alpert. But what do they have in common?

someecards

You might recognize the first five names as the Spice Girls.

Giphy

But what's with all the Herbs? Wait a second...

Giphy

11 Herbs and Spices! That's the KFC secret recipe!

Giphy

The person who noticed has more than 700,000 likes for their genius observation.

(via someecards)

I, for one, need to find myself some KFC immediately. What do you think of this social media manager's joke? Let us know in the comments!

