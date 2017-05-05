While United Airlines and American Airlines have recently come under fire for incidents involving passengers, they certainly aren't the only airlines with fed-up customers.

On April 23, Brian and Brittany Schear, along with their two young children, had just boarded a Delta flight from Maui to Los Angeles when they were told they'd have to give up their two-year-old's seat because, you guessed it, the airline had overbooked the flight. And even though the man tried to reason with the employees and find a way to make their seating situation work because they didn't have anywhere to stay and it was midnight, he was told that they were on their own.

According to Brian, the couple had initially purchased a seat for their teenage son on the red-eye flight, but had sent him home early so their two-year-old could have it. They told the ticket agent and were allowed to do so. Then the parents were threatened with jail and foster care for the children after they boarded for simply refusing to give up their seats.



Watch the footage of Brian's interaction with a Delta agent below. It's infuriating that they were treated so badly when they paid to be there!

video-player-present

(via NBC News)

On Thursday, Delta released the following statement about the incident.

"We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta, and we've reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation. Delta's goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues. That did not happen in this case and we apologize."

Read More: Traveling With Babies Is Hard Enough. When This Happens, It's Unacceptable.

While it's understandable that airlines sometimes have to overbook their flights, it's completely unacceptable to treat a passenger and their family like this. Share if you're disgusted by this behavior.