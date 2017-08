If you see something, say something.

It's a phrase we all know, but too often, we "mind our own business" in the face of something that's totally unacceptable. We do this because we don't want to start a scene or put ourselves in harm's way, but even in the smallest cases of harm and abuse, we should stick up for those who can't stick up for themselves. When a man walking down the street recently kicked his dog in the head, the people around him decided to speak up.

The heartbreaking attack is hard to watch, but it's encouraging to see so many people step in on the pup's behalf.

No animal should ever have to suffer such cruel treatment. If you see something like this happening, contact your local animal control or police station to report it immediately. More lives can be saved if we all stand up to violence like this.