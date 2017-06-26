Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Precious Boy Did Something So Sweet For A Blind Deer Every Day Before School

JUNE 26, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

We hear all too often about twisted individuals hurting vulnerable animals they come across, which is what makes this kid such a sweetheart.

Last year, Redditor bluecollarclassicist noticed a deer wandering around on his street. The poor thing was blind and didn't have the easiest time fending for herself. That's why a 10-year-old in the neighborhood decided he'd take it upon himself to help her out.

Every day before he left for school, the boy would guide the deer to different patches of grass to make sure she'd have something to eat.

Every day before he left for school, the boy would guide the deer to different patches of grass to make sure she'd have something to eat.

Reddit / bluecollarclassicist

The kid eventually had to say goodbye when neighbors called a local wildlife rescue group to take her to a forest preserve, but I'm sure he'll never forget his friend. Share this story if you think we could all learn a lesson from him about being more compassionate toward animals.

Trending Now

15 Clever Ways To Make Sure Your Pets Stay Happy And Healthy As Temperatures Rise

Trending Now

They Thought All Hope Was Lost For These Animals, But Then They Saw A Tiny Paw

Load another article