The murder of a child is always heartbreaking, but when the killer is also a kid? The grief is unimaginable for everyone involved.

In 2015, an 11-year-old boy in Florida openly admitted that he strangled four-year-old Brayden Trahen to death. The boys lived in a trailer park with their mothers, Kyra Trahen and Vanessa Jones, who are married. Sadly, the family has experienced numerous troubles in the past, including incarceration, beatings, molestation, prostitution, and homelessness.

According to reports, the 11-year-old strangled his young stepbrother because he was "in a mood." His anger stemmed from the fact that his parents were too broke to buy him birthday presents.







Disturbingly, this was not the first time that his mother, Vanessa Jones, had noticed that something was wrong with her son. He had a history of choking children and sexual deviancy, as well as digging up and dismembering dead animals.







Just one month prior to the incident, he'd returned from a juvenile sexual treatment facility where he'd gotten help following a molestation. He also took a daily medication to help with his anger and anxiety.

The body of Brayden was discovered by a male guest in the trailer. Upon hearing that the child was dead, the 11-year-old told his mother, "I just want him to come back to life."







Following the tragic incident, authorities removed Kyra's daughter from the home. She now lives with her father.







Vanessa also lost custody of her young son. The 11-year-old spent six months at Florida Palms Academy, an inpatient psychiatric program, before being released. Despite the tragedy, the women remained married.







Please share this story to honor young Brayden's memory. And remember -- if you see something, say something! The boys should have been removed from their toxic home environment long before this horrific incident took place.