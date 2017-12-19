Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

A Kid Started Singing In His Store. He Was Stunned By The Boy's Incredible Voice.

DECEMBER 19, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Some people spend years honing their voices to get on the same level as professional singers, especially when it comes genres centered around raw, soulful vocals.

But as this talented young kid proved, others just seem to be born with incredible voices made for belting out beautiful music. When the boy walked into a guitar shop with his dad some years back, it's likely that no one gave him a second glance. But when he opened his mouth, the owner was amazed.

As the boy began singing the blues, the awestruck owner's mouth fell open. He even asked the kid to stop for a moment so he could record.

As the boy began singing the blues, the awestruck owner's mouth fell open. He even asked the kid to stop for a moment so he could record.

YouTube / ttboy0

And when he started back up, everyone there was captivated by his song.

And when he started back up, everyone there was captivated by his song.

YouTube / ttboy0

Watch as he absolutely kills it with his jaw-dropping voice.

video-player-present

I could listen to him sing all day. If his dream career is in the music industry, there's no question that he'll make it.

Trending Now

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

Trending Now

What Was Captured On This Dash Cam Shows Why Properly Securing Car Seats Is Crucial

Load another article