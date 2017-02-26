Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What Kind Of Parent Encourages Their Child To Attempt This Craziness?!

FEBRUARY 26, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

We all know that children do some pretty questionable things. That's just part of being a kid.

No matter how hard they try, some parents just can't convince their little ones that certain actions have bad consequences because kids don't yet understand how dangerous some things can be. This dad, on the other hand, doesn't seem to get that he's putting his little boy in harm's way.

After offering his son $20 to sneak up on a steer and jump on its back, this man watched as the small child approached the animal. He even laughed as another kid smartly stated, "That's not safe!" Unsurprisingly, the encounter didn't end very well.

Seriously, what did he think was going to happen?

video-player-present

Read More: It Looked Like These Chimps Were Just Gathering Together, But The Truth Is Horrific

Yep, father of the year material right there. Share this video if it made you shake your head.

Giphy

Trending Now

His Mom Came Over, But She Had No Idea She'd Become A Grandma The Next Day

Trending Now

16 Precious Animal Kisses That'll Get You Through The Day
Submit Content

Load another article