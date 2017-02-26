We all know that children do some pretty questionable things. That's just part of being a kid.

No matter how hard they try, some parents just can't convince their little ones that certain actions have bad consequences because kids don't yet understand how dangerous some things can be. This dad, on the other hand, doesn't seem to get that he's putting his little boy in harm's way.

After offering his son $20 to sneak up on a steer and jump on its back, this man watched as the small child approached the animal. He even laughed as another kid smartly stated, "That's not safe!" Unsurprisingly, the encounter didn't end very well.



Seriously, what did he think was going to happen?

Yep, father of the year material right there. Share this video if it made you shake your head.