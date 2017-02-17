He Made A Heart-Stopping Call To His Daughter -- Thankfully, She Survived

Do you let your children walk home from school alone? This dad thought his 11-year-old daughter was safe until a heart-stopping phone call changed everything.

The off-duty security guard called his daughter on her way home from school as per their usual routine. What he heard on the other end, however, was far from ordinary. The young girl had been snatched by a drunk man and she was attempting to fight off his kidnapping attempt.

The girl was walking home from school in Colchester, Essex, when a drunk man scared away her friend and began dragging her toward a house. For the next 40 minutes, she fought off the man as he beat her, slapping her in the face and punching her chest and stomach.







Then, her phone rang. Incredibly, she was able to answer and tell her dad, "A man is trying to kidnap me." He screamed, "Just run for your life," before the call was ended.







On her father's orders, the girl took off running. Moments later, her dad called back and she said, "I can't run anymore; my tummy is hurting." A family friend quickly located her and she was returned to her home.







The man was identified 27-year-old Mawande Sicwebu, a mental health carer from South Africa, and the attempt happened on this typically quiet street. Reportedly, he'd threatened to kill the girl before assaulting her, but claims he was just drunk and looking for assistance. Sicwebu was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail. He also faces deportation to his native South Africa.







At the time of the sentencing, Judge Martyn Levett told Sicwebu:

"I hope these remarks send a message to you, and others who considering committing similar crimes.

No adult person can place themselves in the position of an 11-year-old child who has been taken, or even understand the shock of a stranger taking them to an unknown place.

You had been drinking for a considerable period on the day in question and have admitted you are ashamed of your actions.

You have a child of your own and should be ashamed. What is unforgivable is you hit her while sending her friend away. All she did was leave school and try to return home."

If her dad hadn't called at just the right moment, this story could have ended very differently. Be sure to share this with the parents you know as a reminder of the dangers that can present themselves while children are walking to and from school.