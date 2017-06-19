You Can't See In This Water, Which Makes What These Kids Caught Even Scarier

When I think about a fun day from my childhood, I think about curling up with a good book.

I'm the first to admit that I'm not really the outdoorsy type. Then again, I never had to be. Life in other parts of the United States and around the world puts adults and children in places where interacting with the natural world is essential, and even part of everyday fun. It just so happens that the farther you get away from cities and suburbs, the more likely you are to find yourself face to face with some pretty gnarly creatures.

These two boys live in Cambodia, where they decided to go fishing in the muddy water one day.







Soon after getting in, however, they realized they weren't alone. Instead of getting totally freaked out like most of us would, they kept cool heads.







One of them decided to reach into the water and get a better look at whatever was passing by.







I don't know how they didn't freak out!

video-player-present

These boys are no strangers to snakes, though. Check out another video where they confront an equally scary serpent.

video-player-present

