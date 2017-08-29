Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Check Out The Hilarious Moment Little Girls Find Out Mom's Going To Have A Baby

AUGUST 29, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Announcing a pregnancy is often a happy occasion for expecting parents.

When there are other kids involved, there's often the excitement of having a new sibling to care for. A new brother or sister also brings change, and sometimes that can make kids worry that their parents won't have enough time for them or be able to share their love.

Usually it takes some time for these fears to sink in, but for one Rhode Island family, they were front and center immediately. Dad decided to film the moment he told his two little girls about the new addition, and boy did he get an earful.

They burst into tears, but Dad handled their worries like a champ. This is just too funny.

Now that's the kind of embarrassing home video that's perfect for pulling out when they start dating. At least they've got until January to get used to the idea.

Trending Now

Ollie Was Abandoned At One Day Old, But His Rescuer Never Gave Up On Him

Trending Now

German Shepherd Helps Dad Go Shopping For Groceries

Load another article