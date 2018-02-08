A Doctor Asked Terminally Ill Kids What They Value. Their Answers Were Spot On.

In the day-to-day hustle and bustle of life, it can be easy to forget what matters in life.
We get caught up in work and bills and fail to make as much time as we should for the people in our lives that lift us up and the activities that make our hearts soar.
Wisdom can often come from children, but one doctor recently found out that terminally ill children have remarkable insights into what's really important. Fortunately for us, he decided to share them.
Alastair McAlpine is a pediatrician who works with some patients who are in palliative care and are terminally ill.
He recently shared what those kids value most in a Twitter thread that will inspire and move you. Read his tweets below:
For an assignment, I asked some of my terminal paediatric palliative care patients what they had enjoyed in life, and what gave it meaning. Kids can be so wise, y'know. Here are some of the responses (Thread).— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
First:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
NONE said they wished they'd watched more TV
NONE said they should've spent more time on Face Book
NONE said they enjoyed fighting with others
NONE enjoyed hospital
/1
MANY mentioned their pets:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'I love Rufus, his funny bark makes me laugh.'
'I love when Ginny snuggles up to me at night and purrs'
'I was happiest riding Jake on the beach.'
/2
MANY mentioned their parents, often expressing worry or concern:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'Hope mum will be ok. She seems sad.'
'Dad mustn't worry. He'll see me again soon.'
'God will take care of my mum and dad when I'm gone'
/3
ALL of them loved ice-cream.— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
/4
ALL of them loved books or being told stories, especially by their parents:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'Harry Potter made me feel brave.'
'I love stories in space!'
'I want to be a great detective like Sherlock Holmes when I'm better!'
Folks, read to your kids! They love it. /5
MANY wished they had spent less time worrying about what others thought of them, and valued people who just treated them 'normally'.— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'My real friends didn't care when my hair fell out.'
'Jane came to visit after the surgery and didn't even notice the scar!' /6
Many of them loved swimming, and the beach.— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'I made big sandcastles!'
'Being in the sea with the waves was so exciting! My eyes didn't even hurt!' /7
Almost ALL of them valued kindness above most other virtues:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'My granny is so kind to me. She always makes me smile.'
'Jonny gave me half his sandwich when I didn't eat mine. That was nice.'
'I like it when that kind nurse is here. She's gentle. And it hurts less' /8
Almost ALL of them loved people who made them laugh:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'That magician is so silly! His pants fell down and I couldn't stop laughing!'
'My daddy pulls funny faces which I just love!'
'The boy in the next bed farted! Hahaha!'
Laughter relieves pain. /9
Kids love their toys, and their superheroes.— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'My Princess Sophia doll is my favourite!'
'I love Batman!' (All the boys love Batman)
'I like cuddling my teddy' /10
Finally, they ALL valued time with their family. Nothing was more important.— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'Mum and dad are the best!'
'My sister always hugs me tight'
'No one loves me like mummy loves me!' /11
Take home message:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
Be kind. Read more books. Spend time with your family. Crack jokes. Go to the beach. Hug your dog. Tell that special person you love them.
These are the things these kids wished they could've done more. The rest is details.
Oh... and eat ice-cream. /End