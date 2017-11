Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

For reasons I don't entirely understand, some parents like scaring their children.

They capture these moments on camera and post them online, where other parents laugh with them. Around Halloween is the perfect time to pull these kinds of pranks. After all, it's a spooky time of year and there are plenty of masks and costumes around to help you out.

One dad decided to go all killer clown on his toddler, but the way he reacted will surprise you.

"Hello?" he asks, touching the clown's face and ignoring the knife entirely. What a brave kiddo!

My suggestion? Don't do this to your kids! But if you've got a particularly brave child like this one on your hands, maybe you can dress up all spooky together instead!