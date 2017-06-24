Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Is The Pinterest-Approved 'Health' Oil That's Actually Worse For You Than Butter

JUNE 24, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
SCIENCE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If you do a simple Google search you’re guaranteed to find an endless supply of recipes and hacks all requiring coconut oil.

Over the past few years, coconut oil has acquired about as many uses as duct tape. Thousands of people swear by the so-called health benefits of it, claiming that it's the healthiest of all the cooking oils.

But because nothing in life is ever sacred, a new advisory from the American Heart Association (AHA) confirms coconut oil isn’t just a less-than-beneficial food. It's worse for you than butter.

A key advisory notice published in Circulation revealed that coconut oil is packed full of saturated fats.

A key advisory notice published in <a href="http://circ.ahajournals.org/content/early/2017/06/15/CIR.0000000000000510" target="_blank">Circulation</a> revealed that coconut oil is packed full of saturated fats.

Flickr / Cara Faus

It’s estimated that most coconut oil is about 82 percent saturated fat, meaning it contains far more saturated fats than butter (63 percent), olive oil (14 percent), and peanut oil (17 percent).

It&rsquo;s estimated that most coconut oil is about 82 percent saturated fat, meaning it contains far more saturated fats than butter (63 percent), olive oil (14 percent), and peanut oil (17 percent).

Flickr / Cara Faus

Saturated fats can increase your bad cholesterol levels in your bloodstream, putting you at risk for future heart problems.

Saturated fats can increase your bad cholesterol levels in your bloodstream, putting you at risk for future heart problems.

Flickr / Pseph

The AHA recommends swapping out coconut oil with a less harmful oil like olive oil, which can help lower your cholesterol levels. Sometimes you just shouldn't reinvent the wheel.

The AHA recommends swapping out coconut oil with a less harmful oil like olive oil, which can help lower your cholesterol levels. Sometimes you just shouldn't reinvent the wheel.

Flickr / Hillel Eflal

(via IFL Science)

See? Pinterest has been lying to you. Share these findings with your trendy friends to let them know what's up.

Trending Now

This Body Artist's Incredible Paintings Will Really Get Under Your Skin

Trending Now

19 Incredible Photos Of Dads In Delivery Rooms That'll Bring Tears To Your Eyes

Load another article