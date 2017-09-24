An Older Man Put Money Into Her Son's Pocket. What He Said After Left Mom In Tears.

For many parents, watching a stranger approach their little ones in public can be a bit scary.

The sad reality is that children aren't safe with just anyone, but as one mom learned from a kind older man she'd never met before, there are plenty of good people left in this world who only have the sweetest of intentions when it comes to kids.

When Alyssa Hacker recently took her son, Owen, to a Target store, the little boy greeted the man as he was passing by. She was nervous at first, but by the time the man went on his way, Owen was left with a $20 bill and she was in tears.







The reason why the man felt such a connection with the little boy is equally heartbreaking and touching. Read Hacker's experience as she tells it below.

This momma just cried in the middle of Target. We were at Target waiting on Grammi and we found some dinosaurs. Owen grabbed all 3 and we were trying to pick out which one he wanted when Owen abruptly yelled "HI" at this older man walking past us. He turned around and said "hey sweet boy" he proceeded to play dinosaurs with Owen and with this crazy world we live in I was a little hesitant as to how close he was with Owen. The man got his wallet out and pulled a $20 out, he put it in Owen's pocket on his shirt and said "I just lost my 2 year old grandson last week. You take this money and buy this boy all three dinosaurs" and rubbed Owen's back, wiped his tears and walked off. After Owen yelled "thank you" the gentleman turned around and yelled boomer sooner! There is still some good in this world.

Now I'm tearing up, too. I can't imagine the pain this man is in after losing his precious grandson, but here's hoping that he found comfort in brightening up both Owen's and Hacker's day.