16 Precious Animal Kisses That'll Get You Through The Day

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

In most cases, humans and animals aren't speaking the same language.

But when it comes to showing their affection, animals and humans have one thing in common. Regardless of species, there’s no better way to show someone you love them than by planting a big old kiss on 'em!

So whether you’re recovering from a lonely Valentine’s Day or need a distraction from your significant other, here are 16 adorable animal kisses that are sure to make you feel the love.

1. This pooch can't wait to shower his buddy in kisses.

2. Sometimes you've gotta put in a little extra work to show your loved ones you care.