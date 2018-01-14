Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

It's That Time Again -- 15 Pinterest Fails That Will Have You Roaring

JANUARY 14, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
ENTERTAINMENT
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

As someone who's not that great of a cook, I love Pinterest fails.

They make me feel less alone in the world when I pull something out of the oven that just doesn't look quite right. People go into these projects earnestly, hoping to create something outside of their usual fare, but some of us just don't have the gene that helps us pull it all together. Here are 15 new (and hilarious) cooking fails.

1. They thought they were making Food Network's Brown Sugar Pecan Bears. The result was not as magical.

They thought they were making <a href="https://imgur.com/gallery/bqezU" target="_blank">Food Network's Brown Sugar Pecan Bears</a>. The result was not as magical.

Imgur / GeorgiePBurdell

2. It was supposed to be a cake shaped like a hedgehog, but I think this speech bubble says it all.

It was supposed to be a cake <a href="https://imgur.com/a/4EW6Y" target="_blank">shaped like a hedgehog</a>, but I think this speech bubble says it all.

Reddit / Fence_Climber

3. The war between good and evil continues in food form.

The war between <a href="http://pinterestfail.com/2014/09/01/fail-sleepy-bear-omelette/" target="_blank">good and evil</a> continues in food form.

Pinterest Fail

4. "My wife made croissants for breakfast. Nailed it!"

"My wife made <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/1hcwxg/my_wife_made_croissants_for_breakfast_nailed_it/" target="_blank">croissants</a> for breakfast. Nailed it!"

Reddit / NapalmYeti

5. "I'm no cook, but I didn't expect to screw up a baked potato."

"I'm no cook, but I didn't expect to screw up a <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/ExpectationVsReality/comments/40h6cf/im_no_cook_but_i_didnt_expect_to_screw_up_a_baked/" target="_blank">baked potato</a>."

Reddit / mushroomwig

6. These panda cupcakes at least sort of look like the original...

These <a href="http://pinterestfail.com/2015/12/13/fail-panda-cupcakes/" target="_blank">panda cupcakes</a> at least sort of look like the original...

Pinterest Fail

7. Looks like Papa Smurf had a little too much wine last night.

Looks like <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/ExpectationVsReality/comments/2tlyta/so_close/" target="_blank">Papa Smurf</a> had a little too much wine last night.

Reddit / RubyGetsNaked

8. The best thing you can say about this is that at least you can tell it was supposed to be Santa.

The best thing you can say about this is that at least you can tell it was supposed to be <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/food/comments/2mirhc/i_made_a_santa_shaped_bread_from_a_recipe_i_found/" target="_blank">Santa</a>.

Reddit / TuffMeister

9. More like mother of dragon fails, am I right?

More like mother of <a href="https://imgur.com/eVnCxIi" target="_blank">dragon</a> fails, am I right?

Imgur / lemurvomit

10. You've got something in your eye!

You've got <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/ExpectationVsReality/comments/7d6j4u/please_kill_me/" target="_blank">something</a> in your eye!

Reddit / beroemd

11. "My Dad said he'd made macarons. Expectation vs reality. Still tasted divine though"

"My Dad said he'd made <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/ExpectationVsReality/comments/5qpvjv/my_dad_said_hed_made_macarons_expectation_vs/" target="_blank">macarons</a>. Expectation vs reality. Still tasted divine though"

Reddit / khirolaika

12. Why are pandas so hard to pull off? Think you can get this one right? Here are the original instructions.

Why are pandas so hard to pull off? Think you can get this one right? Here are the <a href="http://www.redskyfood.com/2013/11/panda-bear-cupcakes.html" target="_blank">original instructions</a>.

Pinterest Fail

13. "This is what happens when you don't vaccinate your cookies."

"This is what happens when you don't vaccinate your <a href="http://pinterestfail.com/2013/08/16/fail-stained-glass-cookies/" target="_blank">cookies</a>."

Pinterest Fail

14. Hey, let's not discriminate against fries of a certain age.

Hey, let's not discriminate against <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/ExpectationVsReality/comments/4ylo9b/homemade_smiley_face_fries/" target="_blank">fries</a> of a certain age.

Reddit / glamgroupie

15. "Ordered a birthday cake for my niece." Well... hopefully she's too young to remember.

"Ordered a <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/ExpectationVsReality/comments/74w9xl/ordered_a_birthday_cake_for_my_niece/" target="_blank">birthday cake</a> for my niece." Well... hopefully she's too young to remember.

Reddit / ehsan

(via BoredPanda)

I totally empathize with #4. Which one was your favorite? Sound off in the comments!

Trending Now

These Brutally Honest Recipes From Countries All Over The World Are So Spot-On

Trending Now

Here We Have Video Evidence Of Black Mirror Coming To Life And The Robots Killing Us All

15 Valiant Pups That Became Four-Legged Heroes And Wowed Their Humans

Trampoline Parks Are Fun, But Here's Why You Should Check With Your Doctor First

This Poor Baby Could've Suffocated After Her Mom Tried To Send Her Through The Mail

Someone Studied The Effects Of Watching Crime Shows. The Results Aren't Surprising.

If You Need A Reason To Cut Down On Vending Machine Snacks, This Is Definitely It

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

It Looked Like Hope Was Lost For This Butterfly, But Check Out What One Guy Managed To Do

She Was At This Stop Light When She Saw A Baby Flying Out Of A Moving Vehicle

As If Commuting Wasn't Bad Enough, These Morons Turned The Subway Train Into A Slip-N-Slide

Okay, This Is Officially The Weirdest, Most Ass-Backwards Duet Of All Time

Artist Creates Incredible Stone Sculptures Without Any Mortar Or Glue

Hilarious Video Shows News Anchor Totally Losing His Cool On Live TV

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

Load another article