A lot of dogs who share homes with cats are understandably afraid of their feline siblings.

A quick search on YouTube will yield a ton of videos in which nervous dogs refuse to walk past cats because they know from experience that they'll get swatted. One Great Dane named Ronan knew straight out of the gate that his owner's new kitten would be nothing but trouble for him. The poor pup turned out to be right when he suffered a vicious boop right on the nose.

His wide-eyed reaction is proof that size means nothing for dogs when they're faced with a small yet terrifying kitten.

I'm honestly surprised Rohan is still alive after that brutal attack. You might want to get that tiny beast a muzzle, humans.