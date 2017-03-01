Ad Blocker Detected

Couple Heard Crying, So They Started Knocking Holes In Their Wall And Found This

MARCH 1, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

For three days, this couple heard the cries of a baby kitten. Finally, they realized it was coming from inside the walls of their own home.

At first, they thought the cries were coming from outside their house. Once they realized where the kitten was located, they went about rescuing her by knocking several large holes in the wall with a hammer. Instead of turning the helpless baby loose or dropping her at a shelter, however, they named her Katie and decided to keep her!

Of all the ways to acquire a new pet, this is definitely one of the most unusual!

video-player-present

It's awesome to see people going out of their way to help animals, even at the expense of their own belongings! Be sure to SHARE this heartwarming rescue with your friends and family.

