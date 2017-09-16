Ad Blocker Detected

'What Did You Do?!' Woman Adorably Freaks Out When She Sees This Next To The Toilet

SEPTEMBER 16, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Animals bring so much joy into our lives, and adding another furry member to the family is an incredibly exciting moment that can completely overcome us with emotion.

One woman has been wishing for a kitten for quite some time now. She's also been making it very clear to her fiancé how she feels. Well, her persistence must have finally paid off, because when she recently came home from work, she was greeted with the best surprise ever.

Not long after she walked in the door, her fiancé started leading her to the bathroom, where she burst into tears.

Facebook / Love What Matters

That's because she saw the adorable critter hanging out next to the toilet.

Facebook / Love What Matters

Watch as she realizes that her wish for a kitten finally came true. I'd have lost it, too!

video-player-present

