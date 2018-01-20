Ad Blocker Detected

Dog Discovers Litter Of Kittens Trembling Under An Overturned Boat

JANUARY 20, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
Due to their great senses of smell and hearing, our dogs can perceive things we would usually miss.

That's why people report their pups alerting before earthquakes and sometimes even medical events. But in our day-to-day lives, they're just more likely to tell us about the mailman outside or a wild animal outside.

When one man brought his Dachshund to a bachelor party in the woods, there were so many new smells for her to enjoy. What she found, though, surprised them all.

The pup began circling the boat and whimpering. She just wouldn't leave it alone.

Imgur / startingrightmeow

That's when she started digging and became obsessed with getting under there.

Imgur / startingrightmeow

And she found kittens!!!

Imgur / startingrightmeow

These little fluff balls were all alone.

Imgur / startingrightmeow

The doggo was very motherly toward them, immediately wanting to protect them.

Imgur / startingrightmeow

Ugh, my heart can't take all the love!

Imgur / startingrightmeow

The men got a good look at the kitties and decided to rescue them from under the boat.

Imgur / startingrightmeow

Any bachelor party with tiny kittens sounds like a great bachelor party to me!

Imgur / startingrightmeow

As they said in their Imgur post, where you can see even more pictures, it's a "boatload of awwwww."

Imgur / startingrightmeow

I know these guys will find great homes for these kittens. Hopefully their dog mom will be able to visit!

