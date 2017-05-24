You know those awful days when nothing seems to go right?

You wake up late, can't find your keys, get to work late, read basically any news headline...all the usual garbage that makes you want to crawl back into bed and sleep it off. Well, if today's that day for you and you need a little pick-me-up, we have a seriously adorably little guy that you have to meet.

World, meet Kohaku, the smiling leopard gecko from Japan.

Aside from being ridiculously photogenic, he has no idea what it means to have a bad day.

You see, this cute lizard is happy 24/7, and who could blame him?

He's got plenty of spots to nap on...

...lots of sand to dig in, which he apparently loves to do...

...he even has a mini toy gecko that he absolutely adores.

Oh, and he's totally aware of how irresistible he is.

I really was in a terrible mood today, but now all I can do is smile at that sweet face.

Thank you, little lizard, for sharing a small piece of your happiness with me.

You can find plenty more adorable pictures where those came from by following Kohaku on Instagram, and be sure to share this cutie with the world to help spread his joy!