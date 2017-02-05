She Poured Kool-Aid Into Her Toilet For An Awesome Reason. You Need To Try This!

If there's one chore I dread above all others, it's cleaning the toilet.

To be quite frank, I can handle the poo and pee cleanup -- it's the hard water stains that really break a person's back. Scrubbing Bubbles, Comet, bleach -- I've tried them all, but nothing ever works as well as the bottle claims. Little did I know that all this time, the answer has been lurking in my kitchen pantry.

While I'd heard of cleaning a dishwasher with Kool-Aid before, no one had ever let me in on the secret that it works just as well on toilets. And, in case you're wondering, it doesn't have to be lemon-flavored. The citrus ingredients are what makes it work, so if you have a packet of orange lying around, feel free to use that instead.

Now that you know this Kool-Aid trick, you'll never have to battle hard water stains again. Just pour it in and voilà! Insta-shine.

