Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Want To Try The Most Expensive Coffee In The World? You Won't When You Hear This

JUNE 28, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

People (including me) love their morning coffee. It's the best way to start the day.

I'm not really picky, but as people have learned more about the process of creating coffee, various roasts and beans from around the world have become specialties. Coffee connoisseurs love to try new flavors and see how they stack up, but there's one coffee that stands out as the most expensive and most prized throughout the world. It's called kopi luwak, or civet coffee, and when you hear more about it, you'll be absolutely baffled.

This is an Asian palm civet. In the wild, it eats berries, insects, and reptiles, and it's an important part of the ecosystem. They also raid fruit farms, so they were once considered a pest to farmers.

This is an Asian palm civet. In the wild, it eats berries, insects, and reptiles, and it's an important part of the ecosystem. They also raid fruit farms, so they were once considered a pest to farmers.

Wikimedia Commons

Civets enjoy coffee berries, which grow abundantly in their territories. They often eat many coffee berries at a time, resulting in feces that carries the seeds. Do you see where this is going?

Civets enjoy coffee berries, which grow abundantly in their territories. They often eat many coffee berries at a time, resulting in feces that carries the seeds. Do you see where this is going?

Wikimedia Commons

People then collect the civet feces and create coffee out of the partially digested beans. Gross!

People then collect the civet feces and create coffee out of the partially digested beans. Gross!

Wikimedia Commons

While civets were once pests, now they are often kept in cages on farms, where they may only be fed coffee berries, rather than the balanced diet they're used to in the wild. Tourists also enjoy visiting the creatures.

While civets were once pests, now they are often kept in cages on farms, where they may only be fed coffee berries, rather than the balanced diet they're used to in the wild. Tourists also enjoy visiting the creatures.

Wikimedia Commons

If you think that no one would try kopi luwak due to the way it's made, you would be totally wrong. In the United States, this delicacy can sell for $80 per cup. Some people really like their coffee!

If you think that no one would try kopi luwak due to the way it's made, you would be totally wrong. In the United States, this delicacy can sell for $80 <em>per cup. </em>Some people really like their coffee!

Wikimedia Commons

In addition to the growing concerns about the treatment of civets, there is also no regulation regarding what types of beans are used, making kopi luwak taste completely different from cup to cup based on a variety of factors.

In addition to the growing concerns about the treatment of civets, there is also no regulation regarding what types of beans are used, making kopi luwak taste completely different from cup to cup based on a variety of factors.

Wikimedia Commons

(via National Geographic)

It sounds like something needs to be done to protect civets before we can ethically enjoy this insane cup of joe. What do you think? Would you try it? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to share this with the coffee fanatics in your life.

Trending Now

Does Your Birth Month Affect Your Life? One Study Found This May Be The Case

Trending Now

This Dog May Be Running Away From A Cheetah, But He Definitely Isn't Afraid

Load another article