This Old Cement Factory May Look Boring On The Outside, But Inside, It's Awesome

MARCH 5, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
When architect Ricardo Bofill came across an abandoned cement factory, his mind instantly began to flood with ideas for the space.

Over the course of the last 45 years, Bofill and two collaborators have been putting their time, energy, and creativity into the property, which they call La Fábrica. Their passion project is an absolutely astonishing building to behold -- check it out below.

When Bofill first purchased the cement factory near Barcelona, Spain, he set out to renovate it into his very own home.

He and his team could've just completely torn down the building's existing structures, but instead, they spent years partially deconstructing the architecture with dynamite and jackhammers to find the space’s true potential.

After finding suitable spaces on the property, Bofill began adding greenery and vegetation.

