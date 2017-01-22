Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

Legend Says That This Mannequin In A Bridal Shop Is Actually A Corpse

JANUARY 22, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Tucked inside La Popular, a bridal shop in Chihuahua, Mexico, is a beautiful bride wearing a stunning wedding dress.

She is not your typical bride, though -- she is a mannequin, and unfortunately for her, her wedding day will never come. But unlike most mannequins, she may be tied to the living in a completely creepy way. According to an old legend, the bride is actually the perfectly preserved corpse of the daughter of a former owner of the shop.

The mannequin known as La Pascualita has been in the window of La Popular since March 1930.

The mannequin known as La Pascualita has been in the window of La Popular since March 1930.

Facebook / La Pascualita

She catches the attention of many passersby who are quick to notice her distinct skin tone, glass eyes, and real hair.

She catches the attention of many passersby who are quick to notice her distinct skin tone, glass eyes, and real hair.

Facebook / La Pascualita

Many say that the mannequin holds a startling resemblance to Pascuala Esparza, the daughter of someone who used to own the bridal shop.

Many say that the mannequin holds a startling resemblance to Pascuala Esparza, the daughter of someone who used to own the bridal shop.

Facebook / La Pascualita

Esparza was set to marry her fiancé when an unfortunate bite from a black widow spider killed her before she could say "I do."

Esparza was set to marry her fianc&eacute; when an unfortunate bite from a black widow spider killed her before she could say "I do."

Facebook / La Pascualita

Deeply saddened, Esparza's mother is believed to have had her daughter preserved and mummified by professionals before having her placed in the shop window.

Deeply saddened, Esparza's mother is believed to have had her daughter preserved and mummified by professionals before having her placed in the shop window.

Facebook / La Pascualita

Read More: This Abandoned House Saw Many Tragedies -- Now It's Home To Mysterious Mannequins

The rumor spread across the small Mexican town, but the woman adamantly denied it.

The rumor spread across the small Mexican town, but the woman adamantly denied it.

Facebook / La Pascualita

Over the years, the twisted legend has become more and more elaborate. Some say that every night, the bride is visited by a lovesick magician who brings her back to life so that they can dance the night away.

Over the years, the twisted legend has become more and more elaborate. Some say that every night, the bride is visited by a lovesick magician who brings her back to life so that they can dance the night away.

Facebook / La Pascualita

Others report that her eyes have followed people around, and a few have even declared that they have seen her shift positions throughout the day.

Others report that her eyes have followed people around, and a few have even declared that they have seen her shift positions throughout the day.

Facebook / La Pascualita

True believers of the legend have allegedly left flowers and other gifts for the bride.

True believers of the legend have allegedly left flowers and other gifts for the bride.

Facebook / Jocelyn Alejandra Reyes Mayorga

The current store owner, Mario Gonzalez, doesn’t seem too bothered by the hype surrounding his star mannequin.

The current store owner, Mario Gonzalez, doesn&rsquo;t seem too bothered by the hype surrounding his star mannequin.

Facebook / La Pascualita

Read More: From A Distance This Mannequin Looks Normal, But When You Get Closer…NOPE

In fact, he is probably a little bit pleased by it, as the bride draws in business from around the world.

In fact, he is probably a little bit pleased by it, as the bride draws in business from around the world.

Facebook / Lolo Makeup Artist Oficial

(via Amusing Planet)

Corpse or not, this mannequin is too much for me! Be sure to share this story with your friends and family who love reading about creepy legends.

Trending Now

This Common Dental Condition Looks Absolutely Horrific If Left Untreated

Trending Now

These Dogs May Look Familiar And That's Because They Were On Your Favorite Show

After She Killed Her Mother, She Took A Picture And Texted It To Her Dad

He Brutally Attacked His Dog On Film, But His Response Might Be The Worst Part

She Was Filming Alone When She Looked Back At The Footage And Saw Something Terrible

He Was On A Sidewalk With His Son For A Disgusting Reason That Got Him Arrested

Woman Knits Clothing Out Of Something Every Dog Owner Has Laying Around

Legend Says That This Mannequin In A Bridal Shop Is Actually A Corpse

When This Dog Wants Snacks, All He Does Is Ask For Them

What He Does Will Have You Using Clean Diapers In Tons Of New Ways

A Volcanic Eruption Spared Only This Prisoner And 2 Others. Later, He Was Pardoned

Divorce Attorney Used Hypnosis To Put Women In Trances And Sexually Assault Them
Submit Content

Load another article