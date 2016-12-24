Labor is never easy, but the majority of moms come out of the experience with feelings of euphoria. Lousier Chapman, on the other hand, doesn't remember anything about the birth of her daughter.
The 24-year-old went into labor several weeks before her daughter, Olivia, was due, but a premature birth was the least of doctors' concerns. The young mother's placenta has detached from her uterine wall, resulting in mass hemorrhaging. An emergency C-section was performed, but no one expected that Chapman would be allergic to common antibiotics.
While on the operating table, Chapman died for a full seven minutes. After doctors revived her, they were forced to induce a 10-day coma.
When Chapman woke up, she had short-term memory loss. She remembered being pregnant but had no recollection of birthing her daughter.
Every 10 minutes or so, nurses or Chapman's partner, Oliver, would remind her that her daughter had been born. Detailed diaries and logs were kept, which allowed the mom to look over important details she'd missed or forgotten.
Finally, Chapman and her daughter were released from the hospital, but eight days later, tragedy struck again. Olivia had a hole in her heart and stopped breathing. Chapman saved the baby's life by performing CPR and then calling 9-1-1.
At the hospital, Olivia was diagnosed with pneumonia and bronchitis. After six weeks in intensive care, the mother and daughter finally got to go home for good.
These days, the whole family is happy and healthy. However, both Chapman and her partner say that they won't be having any more kids. All in all, the ordeal was simply too traumatizing.
