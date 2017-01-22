Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

I've been told on more than one occasion that despite my intelligence, I lack common sense.

But while I may not be the brightest crayon in the box, I'm nowhere near being on this teen's level. When his friends told him to grab a step ladder in order to reclaim a t-shirt hanging from a ceiling pipe, they thought he could handle the task.

However, it becomes abundantly clear that this kid has never used a ladder in his life. Rather than taking the easy way out and climbing the damn thing, he begins swinging at the pipe with the ladder because who needs logic anyway?

Dude...just stop.

video-player-present

