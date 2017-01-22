Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

They Told Him To Get A Ladder To Reach Something...And This Is What He Did With It

JANUARY 22, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
VIDEOS
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

I've been told on more than one occasion that despite my intelligence, I lack common sense.

But while I may not be the brightest crayon in the box, I'm nowhere near being on this teen's level. When his friends told him to grab a step ladder in order to reclaim a t-shirt hanging from a ceiling pipe, they thought he could handle the task.

However, it becomes abundantly clear that this kid has never used a ladder in his life. Rather than taking the easy way out and climbing the damn thing, he begins swinging at the pipe with the ladder because who needs logic anyway?

Dude...just stop.

video-player-present

Read More: 15 People Who Really Need To Step AWAY From The Makeup

It really does take all kinds to make the world go 'round! Share this story if you have at least one friend who dances to the beat of a different drum.

Trending Now

They Were Nervous How Their Fur Babies Would React To The Newborn, But They LOVE Him

Trending Now

Tape Measures Have Tons Of Tiny Markings, But Do You Know What They All Mean?
Submit Content

Load another article