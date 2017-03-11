Ad Blocker Detected

They Flew Their Drone Over A Lake And What They Saw Is Totally Hypnotizing

MARCH 11, 2017  
For the first time in 11 years, a drainage hole in Napa County's Lake Berryessa is in use after heavy rainfall rocked the area in late February.

The massive, funnel-shaped opening drops water into a stream that rests about 700 feet below when there's overflow. In one second, the hole drains an Olympic swimming pool's worth of water. One brave drone operator decided to get a bird's eye view and when they did, they almost lost one of their drones!

Watching this from above is seriously hypnotizing.

Isn't that incredible? It combines nature's power with the expertise of human engineering. Be sure to share the beautiful wealth with friends and family!

