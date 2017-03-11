For the first time in 11 years, a drainage hole in Napa County's Lake Berryessa is in use after heavy rainfall rocked the area in late February.
The massive, funnel-shaped opening drops water into a stream that rests about 700 feet below when there's overflow. In one second, the hole drains an Olympic swimming pool's worth of water. One brave drone operator decided to get a bird's eye view and when they did, they almost lost one of their drones!
Watching this from above is seriously hypnotizing.video-player-present
