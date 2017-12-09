Map Reveals Just How Long It Would Take For You To Learn Another Language

Trying to learn a second language is a pretty daunting task, especially for adults. But as many have proven, it's doable if you're willing to put in the time and effort.

So, just how long would it take for you to become fluent in Spanish, or perhaps German? Using data from the Foreign Service Institute (FSI), which sorts major languages into different categories based on their difficulty and the time an English speaker would need to learn them, Redditor Fummy has neatly laid the answers out for you in their color-coded map of European countries.

If you're up for learning a new language, here's a breakdown of how long you'll spend mastering the lingo, including the FSI's list of what languages belong to which category:







23-24 Weeks (575-600 Hours)

Languages:

Afrikaans

Danish

Dutch

French

Italian

Norwegian

Portuguese

Romanian

Spanish

Swedish

30 Weeks (750 Hours)

Languages:

German

36 Weeks (900 Hours)

Languages:

Indonesian

Malaysian

Swahili

44 Weeks (1100 Hours)

Languages:

Albanian

Amharic

Armenian

Azerbaijani

Bengali

Bosnian

Bulgarian

Burmese

Croatian

Czech

*Estonian

*Finnish

*Georgian

Greek

Hebrew

Hindi

*Hungarian

Icelandic

Khmer

Lao

Latvian

Lithuanian

Macedonian

*Mongolian

Nepali

Pashto

Persian (Dari, Farsi, Tajik)

Polish

Russian

Serbian

Sinhala

Slovak

Slovenian

Tagalog

*Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Urdu

Uzbek

*Vietnamese

Xhosa

Zulu

(* Usually more difficult than other languages in the same category.)



88 Weeks (2200 Hours)

Languages:

Arabic

Cantonese (Chinese)

Mandarin (Chinese)

*Japanese

Korean

(* Usually more difficult than other languages in the same category.)

(via BoredPanda and My Modern Net)

Well, I definitely won't be speaking Japanese anytime soon. Which of these languages would you choose to learn if you had the time? Be sure to let us know below.