When It Seemed Like Her Dying Wish Was Impossible, One Kind Cop Made It Happen

When 78-year-old Patricia Kelly was diagnosed with acute leukemia, she learned that she only had a few months left to live.

She wanted to walk on her favorite beach one more time, so her family planned a final vacation so she could have something to look forward to. But when she grew weaker and was having difficulties walking on her own, one amazing man stepped in to fulfill her dying wish.

Kelly's family knew how much the beach meant to her, so they decided to contact the Ship Bottom Police Department in New Jersey to see if they could do anything to help.







Officer Ron Holloway gladly agreed to drive Kelly and her family to the shore when he learned about their situation.







When she got there, Kelly said, "Oh they could have taken me right then and I would have been the happiest person. That I could be there one last time in the ocean and the sand, and that was my hurrah.”







And it's all because this kind officer went above and beyond his duties to make a dying woman happy.







To learn more about this heartwarming story, check out the video below.

(via PoliceOne)

