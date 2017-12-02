She Was At Her Wedding When Someone Read A Letter That Made Her Break Down

In May 2001, Emily Darbey lost her father, Todd Excell, to cancer. Only being eight years old at the time, she was forced to grow up without her beloved dad by her side.

Fast forward to just over 15 years later and the Liverpool, New York, resident had become a strong, beautiful woman who'd found the love of her life. In October 2016, she exchanged vows with her new husband, Shakeal. The day had already been one so full of happiness and joy that Darbey probably thought it couldn't get better -- that is, until her Uncle Peter pulled out a piece of paper and started reading from it.

Knowing he wouldn't be able to be there to celebrate all the milestones his daughter would reach, Excell planned ahead in his last days and wrote a letter to be read at her wedding. Darbey couldn't hold back her tears as she listened to her father's heartfelt message.

"You have been my sunshine in my darkest days. I want you to have the best life and love that God can give you. I'm asking you and your husband to treat each other with love and respect. I hope that you have children to love and cherish as I have with you," he wrote. "I love you, Emily. I know I would love your new husband. I will always be there as you walk anywhere. To your new husband, I will be walking with you, too." Hear more of his letter below.

What an incredibly special moment that must have been for Darbey. I'm sure she'll cherish this letter forever. Congratulations to the happy couple on being married just over a year now!