Think about the last time you heard a movie villain laugh.

It's a very specific, deranged sound. Maniacal laughter usually follows something like the Joker blowing up a building or Darth Vader believing he's won, but I think it's pretty rare to hear in real life. After all, few of us know true villains.

When a cockatoo made a mess, though, it decided to pull out its best impressions, and something hilarious and creepy came out.

This bird simply cannot stop cackling. Seems like the mess was intentional!

Well, that proves it. Birds and movie villains are in cahoots. At least the damage done seems pretty easy to clean up!