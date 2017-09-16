They Didn't Think A Leak Was A Big Deal. Then The Lawn Turned Into A Moon Bounce.

As it turns out, even Mother Earth can develop pesky blemishes and pimples overnight.
After hitting the green at their local golf course, these fellas discovered that a large patch of grass had bubbled up into a grassy pimple. When they stepped on it, it moved beneath their feet like a waterbed.
While I wouldn’t recommend it, these guys tried just about everything to pop it, including jumping in feet first.
As the men try to poke and prod at the mammoth pimple, it springs a leak.
Check out what happens when it finally blows!
While this might seem like a rare occurrence, it’s not as uncommon as you might think and there’s a perfectly logical explanation for this strange phenomenon.
Landscapers sometimes cover bad patches of soil with plastic sheets. When a sewer pipe or water line begins to leak, a collection of water can pile up under the plastic liners, creating the unstable mound.