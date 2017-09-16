They Didn't Think A Leak Was A Big Deal. Then The Lawn Turned Into A Moon Bounce.

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

As it turns out, even Mother Earth can develop pesky blemishes and pimples overnight.

After hitting the green at their local golf course, these fellas discovered that a large patch of grass had bubbled up into a grassy pimple. When they stepped on it, it moved beneath their feet like a waterbed.

While I wouldn’t recommend it, these guys tried just about everything to pop it, including jumping in feet first.







As the men try to poke and prod at the mammoth pimple, it springs a leak.







Check out what happens when it finally blows!

While this might seem like a rare occurrence, it’s not as uncommon as you might think and there’s a perfectly logical explanation for this strange phenomenon.

Landscapers sometimes cover bad patches of soil with plastic sheets. When a sewer pipe or water line begins to leak, a collection of water can pile up under the plastic liners, creating the unstable mound.