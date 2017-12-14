19 Times Holiday Laziness Totally Paid Off In The Decor Department

I don't know about you, but when it comes to setting up Christmas decorations, I just can't muster up the enthusiasm to go all out like most of my neighbors do.

Don't get me wrong -- It's not that I don't like celebrating the holidays. It's just that when given the choice between hanging lights and lounging around, the latter usually always wins because it allows me to bask in my laziness, which really knows no bounds.

These 19 people totally get what I mean, because when it came to getting into the festive spirit, they went to great lengths to put in as little effort as possible.

1. Christmas is all about the birth of Christ, after all.







2. Here's how you get the most bang out of your buck when it comes to Halloween decorations.







3. Tree, pumpkin, what's the difference anyway?