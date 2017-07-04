Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Hilarious Little Boy Uses Leaf Blower To Fend Off His Little Sister

JULY 4, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It’s often said that when you give someone even the tiniest bit of power, it’ll go straight to their head. And this four-year-old madman is no exception.

Jaxson Hess may have gotten a leg up on your favorite comic book villains after he discovered the havoc he can wreak with the help of his grandfather’s leaf blower. Once the tyke got his hands on it, he did what any other four-year-old would do: attack his sister with a strong gust of wind, pumping his fists in pure excitement.

But all good things must come to an end. When Hess’ granddad picks up the leaf blower, he’s given a taste of his own medicine.

(Via Daily Mail)

I can only imagine the trouble this little guy will get himself into when he grows up. If you and your siblings used to pick on each other, be sure to share this funny footage with them!

Trending Now

He Needed A Nap While They Were Out So Dad Came To The Rescue With An Ingenious Plan

Trending Now

She Went To Have Her Ovaries Removed, But Then Doctors Found Something Shocking

Load another article