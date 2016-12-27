Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

I've been out of school for over two years now and I'm still learning something new every day.

The world is an interesting place full of many wonders, most of which go completely unnoticed. There are stories behind every person, place, and thing on this planet that are shocking, funny, and just downright bizarre. You'll be amazed by how little you know about things you see every day.

Impress your friends and coworkers with these 20 interesting facts about the world around you.

1. Granny the Orca is the oldest killer whale in the world. She was born in 1911 and is 105 years old.

2. In Botswana, there is a town named Kanye, which is divided up into two electoral districts: Kayne North and Kanye South. Sadly, there is no Kanye West.

Read More: Here Are 30 Things You Never Knew That Instantly Make Everything Better. Seriously.

3. Tomatoes are not native to much of Europe, and despite being used in most modern-day Italian dishes, the fruit was not mentioned in Italian texts or recipe books until 1548.

4. Drinking coffee on a daily basis can help reduce the risk of suicide by nearly 50 percent.

5. Famed jazz singer Billie Holiday died with just 70 cents in her bank account and $750 taped to her leg.

6. U.S. Marshals busted over 100 fugitives by luring them to a Washington Redskins game.

7. Dav Pilkey's "Captain Underpants" series beat out "Fifty Shades of Grey" as the most widely banned book in America in 2012.

8. Theodore Roosevelt and John Quincy Adams are the only two presidents to have ever been sworn into office without placing their hand on a bible.

9. Bullet-proof vests are only good for about seven years.

10. The year 2100 will not be a leap year because the year is not divisible by 400.

11. The phrase "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" originated in a 1944 campaign by General Foods as a way to sell more cereal.

12. Country singers Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty released a song in 1978 called "You're the Reason Our Kids are Ugly."

13. Because vinyl was so expensive in the 1950s, Russian hipsters would press their own records on discarded X-rays.

14. The Isles of Scilly Football League, the smallest in the world, has only two teams that compete against one another for 17 weeks straight.

15. Some of the asteroids used in the production of the first Star Wars film were actually potatoes.

video-player-present

16. Donald Duck has appeared in more films than any other Disney character and also serves as the most-published comic book character outside of the superhero genre.

17. Brazilian singer Georgia Brown is in the record books for singing the world's highest note, G 10, which actually isn't considered a note, but a frequency.

18. Iceland is the only nation in the entire world where 100 percent of its entire population has access to the internet.

19. Black and green olives are actually the same fruit, just at different levels of ripeness.

20. Douglas Tompkins, the founder of the North Face company which creates winter jackets to keep customers warm, died of exposure to cold temperatures after his kayak capsized in Chile.

Read More: These 10 Creepy Facts Might Just Give You Nightmares Tonight

While most of these facts might not help you get by in your day-to-day life, they just might help you out on Trivia Night. Test all the know-it-alls in your life by sharing these facts with them to see how much is really hanging out in those noggins of theirs.