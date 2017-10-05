She Got On A Flight To Germany. Who She Left Behind Will Make You Furious.

On September 20, Erin Lee Macke gathered up her luggage and left for the airport to catch her flight to Germany.
The 30-year-old from Johnston, Iowa, had been excited to spend nearly two weeks enjoying herself in the European country. The only problem? She neglected to bring her four children along with her, opting instead to leave them home alone without any supervision.
According to Lieutenant Tyler Tompkins, the children -- ages 12, 12, 7, and 6 -- had been alone for 24 hours before the police department and Iowa Department of Human Services received a tip and went to check on them.