Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

A Neighbor Was Suspicious Of This Mom. What They Found In A Drug House Is Sickening.

MAY 23, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Earlier this month, 31-year-old Ashley Baskett's neighbor in Cocoa, Florida, became worried about the welfare of her baby, and for good reason.

When the woman went to a nearby suspected drug house to talk to the occupants about a theft, her suspicions about Baskett were confirmed. People inside the building were either sleeping or appeared to be under the influence of drugs, but what really shocked her was what she saw lying on an old mattress.

Baskett had left her one-year-old son there for at least three days without any food or diapers. Nobody inside had been caring for him at all in that time. "Upon meeting with the complainant, deputies observed the child’s diaper visibly saturated with urine and the child’s clothing dirty. The child also had unidentifiable marks on his face," said Brevard County Sheriff’s Office PIO Tod Goodyear.

After the neighbor took the baby to her home and called 9-1-1, a deputy from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office bought diapers, baby wipes, and a bottle for him. Officers then found and arrested Baskett for child neglect and possession of methamphetamine.

After the neighbor took the baby to her home and called 9-1-1, a deputy from the Brevard County Sheriff&rsquo;s Office bought diapers, baby wipes, and a bottle for him. Officers then found and arrested Baskett for child neglect and possession of methamphetamine.

Screenshot / ClickOrlando

Read More: He Collapsed And Died In Class. What Killed Him Is Probably Sitting In Your Fridge.

To learn more about this disturbing case, check out the video below.

video-player-present

(via MommyPage and ClickOrlando)

The little boy is now being cared for by the Department of Children and Families, but things could have ended much worse for him if the neighbor hadn't been there to help. Share if you're infuriated that this helpless child was left alone in such an awful environment.

Trending Now

These Students Are Spreading Unity By Playing A Life-Sized Game Of Tetris

Trending Now

Their Baby Was Ill And Wasting Away, Which They Would've Known If They Ever Held Her

Load another article