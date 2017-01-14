Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Do You Hold Your Baby On Your Left Side? There's A Biological Reason For That

JANUARY 14, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

If you often hold your baby on your left side, you're not alone. Researchers from the University of Sussex recently released a new study that found the phenomenon to be related to how our brains process information.

The mystery of why mothers cradle babies predominantly on their left side has long baffled scientists. Over the years, there have been many theories, such as freedom of the dominant hand and location of mom's heartbeat. However, according to this new study, the habit is nature's way of helping us stay in tune with our babies.

Hand a woman a baby -- or even a doll -- and she is likely to cradle it on her left side. According to researchers, this allows mothers to keep a close eye on their child's changing emotions and needs.

Read More: Sick Little Boy Dies After His Adoptive Parents Pray Instead Of Calling 911

You've probably heard of the differences in the right brain versus the left brain before. While the left brain processes logical information, such as language and math, the right takes care of ideas and emotions.

Trending Now

Dogs Are Suffering In This City, But People Are Stepping Up To Help

Trending Now

Man Tries To Walk Off With Little Boy, But Thankfully, This Kid Would Not Go Quietly

This Looks Like Something Out Of A Horror Movie, But People Are Doing It For Fun

She Thought She Just Had Razor Burn, But A Second Opinion Proved She Had Cancer

Load another article