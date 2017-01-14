If you often hold your baby on your left side, you're not alone. Researchers from the University of Sussex recently released a new study that found the phenomenon to be related to how our brains process information.

The mystery of why mothers cradle babies predominantly on their left side has long baffled scientists. Over the years, there have been many theories, such as freedom of the dominant hand and location of mom's heartbeat. However, according to this new study, the habit is nature's way of helping us stay in tune with our babies.

Hand a woman a baby -- or even a doll -- and she is likely to cradle it on her left side. According to researchers, this allows mothers to keep a close eye on their child's changing emotions and needs.

You've probably heard of the differences in the right brain versus the left brain before. While the left brain processes logical information, such as language and math, the right takes care of ideas and emotions.